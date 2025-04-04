Lucy Olsen Opens Up About Time at Iowa After Hawkeyes NCAA Season
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team's 2024-25 season concluded in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament with their defeat to the No. 3-seeded Oklahoma Sooners, who eventually went on to lose to the UConn Huskies.
While losing in the tournament in the second round can't compete with the two consecutive NCAA championship appearances the Hawkeyes had in the 2023 and 2024 NCAA Tournaments, it was still a successful season. Not only was Jan Jensen named the 2025 NCAA Division I Rookie Coach of the Year, but star guard Lucy Olsen put together a fantastic campaign after transferring from Villanova that made losing Caitlin Clark to the WNBA easier to bear.
Olsen is taking part in a pro combine on April 4, ahead of the WNBA Draft. And at one point, she spoke about her season with Iowa.
"The fans were amazing. Every game they showed out, home or away," Olsen said, per an X post from @EJayArrow. "I tried to imagine it before I got there, like 'Carver is gonna be sold out, it's gonna be so loud in there.' But you never know what it feels like until you're actually there.
"On the court, every game I took it in, because you only get so many of these. And the fans, they're just so loud and so amazing... so I just want to thank them all for embracing me and letting me have a wonderful one year and making me a part of the family," she added.
Now Olsen will have that Hawkeyes family along the ride with her as she tries to enter the WNBA.