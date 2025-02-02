Lucy Olsen Outshines JuJu Watkins During Iowa's Upset Win Over USC
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team faced one of its toughest tests of the 2024-25 NCAA season on February 2, as JuJu Watkins and the No.6 ranked USC Trojans came to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Despite this excellent game, most of the focus around this contest was regarding Caitlin Clark, as she was having her No. 22 Iowa jersey retired after it ended.
But Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen said her team needed to keep the focus when speaking with the media on January 28.
"What I've just told [my team] is 'What a moment. You get to be in this moment, we get to celebrate one of the greatest Hawks ever," Jensen said. "But once the game goes up, all the pregame stories, then it just becomes us and them.
She later added, "I've just tried to really keep them in their lane, and I think they understand that. They know the task is tall on Sunday, but it's also a really fun opportunity."
The Hawkeyes certainly stayed in their lane on Sunday, as they produced a 76-69 upset over the Trojans. The game's biggest star was Lucy Olsen, who finished the game with 28 points while also adding 3 steals.
While JuJu Watkins also produced an impressive 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, fans are asserting that Olsen has her number after the game ended.
"Lucy Olsen is looking Juju Watkins in the eyes right now and telling her this is my city.
"This is cinema," Dallas Jones wrote.
Another fan added, "Getting outplayed by Lucy Olsen in national tv is nasty business Juju".
"Lucy Olsen 28 points 10 of 18 and 8 of 9 from the line. Outplayed Juju Watkins," added a third.
While Watkins had an extremely respectable game, Olsen was certainly the star of the show.