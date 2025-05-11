Lucy Olsen's Wholesome Mother's Day Surprise Warms Hearts
It didn't take long for Lucy Olsen to become a beloved member of the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball community. Olsen joined the Hawkeyes after spending the first three seasons of her NCAA career with Villanova and immediately became a key part of the Hawkeyes' successful first season after the Caitlin Clark Era.
This success led to Olsen being drafted by the Washington Mystics with the No. 23 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft. And while it still remains to be seen whether Olsen will make the Mystics roster for the 2025 season, the fact that she hasn't been cut yet, combined with the compliments that the Mystics coach has given her, seems to bode well for her future.
But this wasn't Olsen's focus on Sunday. Instead, she decided to make the most out of what appears to be an off day for the Mystics during Mother's Day by surprising her mom with a visit, which she conveyed in a TikTok on May 11.
The video shows Olsen speaking about her plan to visit her mother, presumably one day before Mother's Day. While Olsen's hometown is Collegeville, Pennsylvania, it's unclear whether this is still where her parents live.
Regardless, Olsen went to wherever her mom is in order to surprise her, which made for a heartwarming moment. She captioned her post by saying, "Vlog of surprising my mama. Results at end lol".
While the women's basketball community didn't need another reason to love Lucy Olsen, she has just provided them with one.