Lucy Olsen Sums Up Iowa Hawkeyes Season With Meaningful 4-Word Message
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team's 2024-25 season ended during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 24, after they lost to the No. 3 seed Oklahoma Sooners by a score of 96-62.
When speaking with the media after the game, Hawkeyes star guard Lucy Olsen (who had a team-high 20 points to go along with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks) discussed the lone season she had at Iowa after spending the first three years of her NCAA career at Villanova.
"I'm super grateful that I got the chance to play here," Olsen said. "There were a lot of ups and downs, but super proud of the team and everybody became my family.
"Got the best coach here," Olsen said while looking at Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen. "So yeah, I'm just super grateful for it, and wouldn't want it any other way. It just wasn't supposed to happen tonight."
Olsen has now had a few more days to reflect on her time with the Hawkeyes. And on March 27, she made an Instagram post that featured numerous photos of her season in Iowa City and sent a powerful message.
"Memories of a lifetime. Thank you basketball for bringing me forever friendships. 😄💛#basketballisfun #gohawks #family," the post was captioned.
Olsen's wide smiles in these photos prove that her saying "Memories of a lifetime" is truthful and would seem to encapsulate her prevailing emotions about playing for the Hawkeyes program.
Despite her Iowa tenure being relatively short, Olsen's impact will be keenly felt as time goes on.