Luka Doncic Gets Honest About Caitlin Clark's WNBA Rookie of the Year Win
It takes a special type of basketball player to win a Rookie of the Year Award, both in the NBA and in the WNBA.
This is proven by the incredible season that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark produced this year. Not only did she set numerous rookie records, but she also set WNBA single-season records that had been held by longtime veterans in the league.
To be that much of a difference-maker — and that doesn't even include Clark's impact off the court — in one's first season playing professional basketball is something that few basketball players can understand.
However, one of those people that definitely does understand is Luka Doncic.
The global superstar guard from the Dallas Mavericks won the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year Award, setting the league ablaze with his unique, elite skillset.
Doncic has been complimentary of Clark before. Earlier this year, Doncic said of Clark, "She's a woman Steph Curry. She can shoot it better than me."
And Doncic offered up more praise for the 22-year-old after she won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award earlier this week.
The Dallas Mavericks posted a video of Doncic on their X account Friday. In the video, he said, "Caitlin, congratulations on an amazing season. Rookie of the Year is a big honor. You deserve it. Congratulations!"
It's cool to hear Doncic continue praising Clark (even if he likely was urged to do so by the social media team). He is certainly correct in saying that she deserves the award.