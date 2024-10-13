Lynx and Liberty Awkwardly Answer Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Preference Question
The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty are facing off in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday after the Lynx took a 1-0 lead in the series in thrilling, come-from-behind fashion on Thursday.
Despite these WNBA Finals not featuring either Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese, these two sensational rookies remain a topic of discussion. This was made clear by an X post from @MARCAinENGLISH that featured a video seemingly asking select stars on the Lynx and Liberty whether Clark or Reese had a better rookie season.
It's unclear when the video was taken. But the players involved clearly didn't want to take sides between the two rookie icons.
"I can't pick one," Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu said about the two rookies. She later added, "Obviously, Caitlin's ability to come and transition quickly. So it has been great to see how great she has been in this league."
Her teammate Breanna Stewart said, "It's not an either/or. Angel, being atop the rebound leaders for the entire season. Caitlin, the assists. And not only their impact on the court but also the presence that they have off, the fans that they're continuing to bring in. It has been exciting to see, and I know they're only going to continue to grow."
Lynx player Natisha Hiedeman said, "They both had astonishing seasons. Angel is so fierce at rebounding, you can tell she plays with a lot of grit. Caitlin is just a one-of-one. She's an amazing player."
Lynx superstar and 2024 WNBA Defensive Player Napheesa Collier said, "I think they impressed me in different ways. They're such different players. I thought Angel was really strong and obviously really aggressive. And then Caitlin, being a point guard is not easy. Being a rookie point guard is even harder. So I think just the way that she's able to control her team is really impressive."
These players being able to control their responses to a loaded question was also impressive.