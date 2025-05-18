Marina Mabrey Draws First Technical Foul of Connecticut Sun Season in Heated Moment
The Washington Mystics had their WNBA season opener against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. There wasn’t much time wasted before things heated up in the first quarter when Mystics center Shakira Austin gave a shove to Sun rookie Kariata Diaby.
The incident prompted Connecticut veteran Marina Mabrey to run up to Austin in defense of her rookie teammate. In what seemed like a non-aggressive manner, Mabrey placed her hands on Austin, presumably with a few choice words about the shove.
Mabrey is known for her fiery nature and unapologetic trash talk on the court. She’s no stranger to confrontations, having previously been involved in intense exchanges with players like Dijonai Carrington. Her reaction Sunday didn’t come as a surprise to fans who know her game.
The moment resulted in double technical fouls being assessed to both Austin and Mabrey. Unsurprisingly, Mabrey was less than thrilled with the call, and plenty of fans shared her frustration online, calling it a “bogus tech.” Others praised her quick response to defend Diaby, with one fan taking to social media posting, “I love that Marina Mabrey immediately went to protect her teammate during the dust up with Shakira Austin. That’s a great vet move”.
Austin later picked up a second technical in the third quarter — this time seemingly for something said from the bench — resulting in her ejection from the game.
The technical fouls come on the heels of a controversial moment during Saturday’s Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game, where Fever guard Caitlin Clark was issued a flagrant 1 foul, while Sky forward Angel Reese and Fever center Aliyah Boston both received techs during the dust-up.
With the 2025 WNBA season underway, one thing is clear: The competition is ramping up early, but the officials seem to be keeping a tight whistle.