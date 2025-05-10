Marine Johannès Lights up the Court in Liberty’s Preseason Battle vs Sun
Welcome back to the W Marine Johannès! After missing last season playing overseas, Johannès made the decision to come back to the WNBA and rejoin the New York Liberty for the 2025 season, and boy did she show out in her re-debut.
Johannès reminded everyone why she’s one of the WNBA’s most electric guards during her preseason return with New York on Friday night. Facing off against the Connecticut Sun, Johannès came off the bench and wasted no time putting on a show, finishing with 12 points, including four three-pointers, in just 16 minutes of play.
Often referred to as the “Wizard,” Johannès’ signature flair was on full display and added a spark of energy to the Liberty’s offense. Though New York ultimately fell to Connecticut 94–86, Johannès' performance was a bright spot in a game filled with rotation testing and tune-ups.
Johannès rejoining a Liberty squad that includes Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and last season's Finals MVP Jonquel Jones, only adds more firepower to the roster of the defending champs. She is projected to be coming off the bench, but her impact won’t go unnoticed, especially when the team needs a spark plug to come in and get some quick buckets.
The Liberty are deep and with the regular season tipping off soon, Johannès’ return will soon be on display for all to see. And if Friday’s performance is any indication, fans can expect more highlight-reel moments from the French star all season long.
"The Wizard" is back and the WNBA is better for it.