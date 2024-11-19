Massive UConn Women's Basketball Reunion Expected For Geno Auriemma NCAA Record
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team defeated the North Carolina Tarheels by a score of 69-58 on November 15.
Not only did this win give the No. 2 ranked Huskies a 3-0 record on the young 2024-25 NCAA season, but it also marked the 1,216th win of UConn head coach Geno Auriemma's career, which ties him with Stanford University's now-retired head coach Tara VanDerveer for the most wins in NCAA Division I basketball history.
Throughout those staggering 1,216 wins, Auriemma has coached some of the world's best female basketball players, both in the past and present. Among the notable UConn Huskies women's alumni are legends like Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Rebecca Lobo, and many, many more icons of the sport.
UConn plays Farleigh Dickinson University on November 20, in what will almost certainly be the game Auriemma sets the NCAA all-time wins record.
And according to an X post from CT Insider's Maggie Vanoni, "UConn women's basketball will send out a list tomorrow of which alumni will be in town for Wednesday's game.
"As of now, I've heard anywhere from 40 to 60 former players will be in attendance."
UConn women's basketball radio host Bob Joyce echoed this staggering number of expected alumni when he said on a radio show that there are expected to be around 65 former Huskies players present for Wednesday's game.
The aforementioned alumni list hasn't yet been released. But it appears like a lot of familiar faces (many of whom are basketball royalty) will be present for Auriemma's attempt to become college basketball's most successful head coach.
Let's hope Paige Bueckers (and perhaps Azzi Fudd) can lead UConn to a win on Wednesday.