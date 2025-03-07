Maya Moore Details How Caitlin Clark Can Become a Better Leader in WNBA
Anybody who's a Caitlin Clark fan is probably well aware of how much she adores WNBA legend Maya Moore.
When speaking with the media about witnessing Moore's jersey retirement with the Minnesota Lynx on August 20, Clark said, "Obviously, for me as a little kid, it's a full circle moment for myself. I'm getting to live out my dream of playing in the WNBA, and being in the arena when they're retiring her jersey... someone that's done so much for this league, done so much for society and the world, she's a great individual and great person."
Moore is clearly a fan of Clark, as well. And during a March 6 appearance on SportsCenter, Moore got candid about the "next steps" Clark can take for her continued WNBA growth.
"You know, next steps, gosh, in this generation, you have so many more challenges of how to handle yourself as an adult, right?" Moore said, per an X post from Vanshay Murdock. "You go through that whirlwind of being a senior in college, transitioning into the W.
"And then the next step is how to become an even better leader," Moore continued of Clark. "And so much of leadership I think is listening, and learning. And hopefully the more she can get connected to vets in the league, and just different people, and coaches, and anyone that she can glean wisdom from, of how to just continue to learn how to be as connected and inspiring of a leader as she can be. And a lot of that is walking the walk, not just talking the talk.
"So she's already on her way," Moore added. "But continuing to have fun, continuing to anticipate how people are going to try to stop her, and being prepared as she can be for next season."
Powerful words of wisdom from Moore.