Women's Fastbreak On SI

Maya Moore Details How Caitlin Clark Can Become a Better Leader in WNBA

WNBA legend Maya Moore explained the "next steps" Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark can take in 2025.

Grant Young

Jun 10, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after her third foul against the Connecticut Sun in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after her third foul against the Connecticut Sun in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Anybody who's a Caitlin Clark fan is probably well aware of how much she adores WNBA legend Maya Moore.

When speaking with the media about witnessing Moore's jersey retirement with the Minnesota Lynx on August 20, Clark said, "Obviously, for me as a little kid, it's a full circle moment for myself. I'm getting to live out my dream of playing in the WNBA, and being in the arena when they're retiring her jersey... someone that's done so much for this league, done so much for society and the world, she's a great individual and great person."

Moore is clearly a fan of Clark, as well. And during a March 6 appearance on SportsCenter, Moore got candid about the "next steps" Clark can take for her continued WNBA growth.

"You know, next steps, gosh, in this generation, you have so many more challenges of how to handle yourself as an adult, right?" Moore said, per an X post from Vanshay Murdock. "You go through that whirlwind of being a senior in college, transitioning into the W.

"And then the next step is how to become an even better leader," Moore continued of Clark. "And so much of leadership I think is listening, and learning. And hopefully the more she can get connected to vets in the league, and just different people, and coaches, and anyone that she can glean wisdom from, of how to just continue to learn how to be as connected and inspiring of a leader as she can be. And a lot of that is walking the walk, not just talking the talk.

"So she's already on her way," Moore added. "But continuing to have fun, continuing to anticipate how people are going to try to stop her, and being prepared as she can be for next season."

Powerful words of wisdom from Moore.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News