Mercury Coach Addresses Controversial Satou Sabally Head Injury Handling

The Phoenix Mercury suffered a crucial blow to their chances of making a historic comeback against the Las Vegas Aces in the 2025 WNBA Finals when star wing Satou Sabally went down with a head injury during Game 3 on October 8.

Sabally's head hit the leg of an Aces player while she was trying to grab a rebound during Game 3. Sabally immediately held her head and was clearly in a lot of pain. After being down for about 10 minutes, she was eventually helped up by a member of Phoenix's coaching staff and one of her teammates, who tried bringing her back to the locker room.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) reacts after falling to the ground against the Las Vegas Aces in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But the attempt to get her there wasn't well thought out, and videos of them walking Sabally away sparked scrutiny because it seemed like they didn't do a good job of stabilizing her head or otherwise limiting the potential concussive impacts of the head injury.

Satou Sabally is helped off the court. pic.twitter.com/4nYIQqDEv5 — J. Rᴏsᴀʟʏᴇ ☽ (@Jrosalye) October 9, 2025

A great example of this scrutiny came via a viral post from concussion specialist Jess Schwartz, who made an X post addressing how the injury was handled by writing, "When an athlete experiences a possible head and neck injury, lifting or moving them manually without stabilizing the neck can cause serious secondary injury.

"What we saw today is a reminder that concussion and spinal injury protocols are not just medical checklists, they are lifesaving procedures designed to protect athletes’ futures both on and off the court," the post added.

🧠💥 Satou Sabally WNBA FINALS MEDICAL COMMENTARY: SIDELINE CARE MATTERS 🚑



During today’s @wnba Finals, forward Satou Sabally sustained a serious injury to her head and neck that was rotational and compressive in nature coupled with a direct hit to one of the most vulnerable… pic.twitter.com/xxdNzIP4h4 — 🚴🏻‍♀️🧠🎙 Jess Schwartz DPT, CSCS 👩🏻‍⚕️🗽🎾 (@DPT2Go) October 9, 2025

It didn't take long for news to break that Sabally did indeed receive a concussion as a result of this hit, which will keep her sidelined for Game 4 on Friday (where the Aces have a chance to sweep Phoenix and become 2025 WNBA champions).

Mercury's Nate Tibbetts Speaks on Satou Sabally Injury Handling

Phoenix head coach Nate Tibbetts spoke with the media on October 10. After noting that Sabally is now back home after spending Wednesday night in the hospital, Tibbetts was asked about the medical staff picking her up in the wake of the injury.

"I'm not sure the process. It was good, the other night, talking to some of our medical team. There was discussion with Satou when she was on the floor, like how she was feeling, if there was pain here or there," Tibbetts said, per an X post from Desert Wave Media.

"They wouldn't have moved her if she was in any kind of jeopardy. I'm sure she was telling them she was fine, would be my guess," he added. "If the process was for her not to be picked up, I'm guessing our group wouldn't have picked her up.

"And so, I don't know the protocol on it. It sounds like we handled it the right way," he concluded.

Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts on the medical staff picking up Satou Sabally after she suffered a concussion in Game 3.



“It sounds like we handled it the right way.”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/bAoJxNsgm9 — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) October 10, 2025

This response is sure to raise some eyebrows, especially once some of the medical professionals who condemned how Sabally's head was handled hear about it.

