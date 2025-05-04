MiLaysia Fulwiley Beats Former South Carolina Teammates During Team USA Display
It is going to take some time for women's college basketball fans to come to terms with the fact that MiLaysia Fulwiley is no longer on the South Carolina Gamecocks and is instead a member of the LSU Tigers, after she announced her transfer from Dawn Staley's squad to Kim Mulkey's team at the end of April.
While Gamecocks fans don't have to worry about facing Fulwiley in a college game for at least a few months, some of Fulwiley's former South Carolina teammates had to play against her on Sunday, as part of a 3x3 basketball event called 3X Nationals. This is USA Basketball’s national championships for men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball teams.
Fulwiley was playing on a team called Chaos. And at one point in the tournament, her team was facing off against a squad that was comprised of four South Carolina players (Tessa Johnson, Chloe Kitts, Joyce Edwards, and Madison McDaniel).
Fulwiley showed out in the game, and ultimately led her team to a win against her former teammates by making a game-winning layup.
Chaos went on to win the entire 3X Nationals tournament, and Fulwiley was named the tournament's MVP.
While she might not admit it, one would have to imagine that Fulwiley is feeling good about putting up such a good display against her former teammates. There's no reason to believe there's any bad blood between any of them, but that contest must have meant a little bit more to the ex-Gamecocks star.
Those four South Carolina players will surely have their team's first game against LSU next season marked on their calendars.