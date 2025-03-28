MiLaysia Fulwiley's Acrobatic Bucket Helps South Carolina Avoid NCAA Tournament Upset
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team came extremely close to experiencing what would have been one of the more shocking upsets in recent NCAA Tournament memory during their Sweet Sixteen Matchup against Maryland on March 28.
Ultimately, the Gamecocks pulled through late to win the game by a score of 71-67, allowing them to advance to the Elite Eight round, where they will face the Duke Blue Devils on March 30.
The Gamecocks likely would have lost if not for superstar sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley, who carried them on offense when many other players were struggling to create offense. Fulwiley finished the game with a game-high 23 points while going 9 of 17 from the field, along with tallying 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
The Gamecocks were behind in the third quarter before a flurry from Fulwiley brought them back to even. Then, with about 20 seconds remaining in the quarter, Fulwiley was dribbling down the left side of the court, flipped the ball behind her back, then transitioned into a smooth fadeaway mid-range jump shot, which hit nothing but net and gave the Gamecocks a two-point lead.
SportsCenter posted a clip of this highlight on X with the caption, "MILAYSIA FULWILEY WENT BEHIND THE BACK 😱".
While the fourth quarter was still closely contested, this bucket seemed to be the momentum shift that South Carolina needed to pull off the nail-biting victory.
Fulwiley's effort was enough for the Gamecocks to win this Sweet Sixteen contest. But they might need more from other players if they're to repeat as NCAA champions.