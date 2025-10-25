Miss Indiana Invites Caitlin Clark to USA Pageant After Viral Onstage Tribute

The women's basketball community is clamoring for any chance to see Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark take center stage during this 2025 WNBA offseason.

Not only is this owed to the 2026 WNBA campaign likely not starting until at least six months from now, but also because fans only got to see Clark play in 13 regular season games this year because of various injuries she has dealt with.

Therefore, there is a strong desire to see Clark back in the spotlight, even if it doesn't come on the basketball court. The good news is that Clark will be competing in a golf Pro-Am next month, which should somewhat satisfy some fans' cravings.

And even when No. 22 isn't out in public, she always seems to find a way to become a narrative within pop culture. This was the case on October 20, when Miss USA beauty pageant competitor Sydney Shrewsbury (who represents Indiana) wore an eye-catching Clark Indiana Fever jersey as a custom outfit that, according to an X post from Curtis Feder, "shows admirable qualities of their state."

Shrewsbury went viral for her outfit, immediately making her a household name within the women's basketball community because of how she brought Clark to mind in a creative way.

At Miss USA, one of the phases of competition is the state costume, where the contestants display custom outfits that shows admirable qualities of their state.



Miss Indiana USA’s state-inspired outfit?



Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/aVanh4pPg7 — Curtis Feder (@CurtisFeder_) October 21, 2025

Miss Indiana Extends Caitlin Clark Beauty Pageant Invitation

Shrewbury took this viral moment as an opportunity to shoot her shot at Clark attending the Miss USA pageant, which she did during a recent interview with TMZ.

"I knew it would be a little trendy, that's part of why I wanted to do it," Shrewsbury said when speaking about her Clark costume, per an X post from @GaterGoggles. "Caitlin has done so much for women's sports in the past year, and it has really put women's sports at the forefront.

"I knew it would get a positive reaction. I did not think it would get an overwhelmingly positive reaction. But I'm super excited, to say the least," she added of the costume.

Shrewsbury added that Caitlin Clark hasn't contacted her yet, but that, "I will say we would love to have her here at the Finals, they're on Friday. Also, it's not up to me, but it would be cool if she could judge in the future, as well."

Miss Indiana would love Caitlin Clark to come to the finales 👀 pic.twitter.com/4ax1mxYyyH — Krys🫶🏼 (@GaterGoggles) October 24, 2025

The finals are taking place this Friday, October 24, in Reno, Nevada. Therefore, while it's too late for No. 22 to make a cameo, perhaps she'll show up next year.

