Mississippi State Coach Refutes Player Criticism After JuJu Watkins ACL Tear
The USC Trojans women's basketball team defeated No. 9-seeded Mississippi State by a score of 96-59 on March 24 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
However, USC's winning performance is far from the biggest story to stem from this game. Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL in her right knee while driving to the basket in the first quarter. Not only will Watkins (who will be having surgery in the near future) miss the remainder of this year's NCAA Tournament, but she will most likely miss most if not all of the next NCAA season as well.
Tensions were running high in the immediate aftermath of this devastating injury for not only USC but for all of women's college basketball. One unfortunate aspect of this is that some upset fans are trying to place blame on the Mississippi State players (especially Chandler Prater) who were guarding Watkins when the injury occurred, as if it could somehow be their fault.
When speaking with the media postgame, Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell addressed the injury and any negativity being directed toward his players.
"First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers are with JuJu," Purcell said in his opening statement, per the March Madness YouTube account. He later added, "We're a program of class. We don't play to hurt, we play to compete. And that's just an unfortunate situation.
"There was no harm, and I hope us as a society, because social media can be ugly, that you understand the other lady on my team that was involved is a woman of class. She comes from a family, too, of loving parents. And I'm sure she is remorseful and obviously didn't want to have that happen," he continued.
"I pray as a society that we understand it's a thoughtful apology that we don't take this further than it needs to," Purcell added. "On behalf of the Bulldogs, again, we're praying for her recovery for this next game because she's the ultimate competitor. We want to see her back out on that court."
Props to Purcell for addressing this fan sentiment straight away.