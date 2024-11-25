Monica McNutt's Caitlin Clark, JuJu Watkins Comparison Has Fans Pumping Brakes
There's no question that JuJu Watkins and Caitlin Clark are already two of the biggest stars in all of women's basketball.
Both players boast elite (albeit very different) offensive skill sets, and have attracted many fans because of it.
ESPN analyst Monica McNutt has made waves many times for her comments about Clark. And a comparison she made between her and Watkins during a recent episode of the "7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" podcast has fans doing a double take.
"I do think what we saw in the last two years is you need names to pin it so that have had crossover appeal," McNutt said about the growth of women's basketball. "JuJu is that girl, USC is in the new Big 10. She's literally going to be playing ball all around the country... Let's see what that looks like in terms of being able to stir up the frenzy that... frankly, carried Caitlin into this [WNBA] season.
"Caitlin had a fantastic year, Rookie of the Year, exceeded expectations. I think JuJu has the potential to do the same when she gets to the pros, but if we can get that same energy going from the college basketball ranks into the W[NBA] season, I think it's only up," McNutt continued.
X user @KenSwift posted a clip of this take with the caption, "I’m seeing a lot of people saying not to compare Juju to Caitlin, which I actually happen to agree with. I think Juju is incredibly talented, and a class act. I’m 100% rooting for her, but I think a lot of fans and media are putting an insane amount of pressure on her instead of just letting her organically become who she will become. Here’s an example:".
Another fan added, "JuJu is & will be a great player, but the W has had alot of GREAT players, Maya Moore, Candace, DT. But will she be more impactful than Caitlin? CC inspired people to watch & cheer for something they'd never seen before. We've seen JuJu types."
"I absolutely love Juju game—shes a baller and only gonna get better.
"That said, I dont see her having the same crossover appeal as CC. On the court, shell be on par with CC, but IMO, she hasnt quite developed the charisma in interviews thats essential for driving marketability," added another.
Time will tell whether Watkins can ride her current wave of fame into the WNBA like Clark did.