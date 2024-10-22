Music Icon Pens Incredible Endorsement of Indiana Fever and WNBA
The WNBA earned a ton of new fans this season. Of course, this was in large part due to former Iowa Hawkeyes icon Caitlin Clark joining the Indiana Fever, whose global superstardom brought an unprecedented amount of attention to the Fever.
One of the coolest aspects of the Caitlin Clark Effect is that not only did the Fever receive record-breaking attention, but the entire WNBA did as well. So many new fans came to the league because of Clark and stayed due to the other compelling superstars, storylines, and stupendous squads the league boasts.
And this was articulated to near perfection by music icon Darius Rucker, who wrote a heartwarming message about his experience as a WNBA fan on X Monday.
"Dear @IndianaFever and the @WNBA I want to thank u for an awesome summer of joy, agony,screams of happines,cries of despair and countless hours of arm
Chair coaching and saying we know exactly why we lost," Rucker wrote in the post.
"My girlfriend and I watched every Fever game and got to see how truly GREAT the basketball play in your league really is. I wanna thank 'AB' (@aa_boston) my fellow Gamecock, CC' one of the greatest I have ever seen (CaitlinClark22), 'Mitch' (Kelz_Hoop), 'Buckets' (Malyssasmith), 'Hulley' (@lexiehull), 'DD' (@damirisdantas) and all the other great players and coaches in Indiana for a fun great season.
"Getting too watch ;The Enemy; (I only call her that because she played like Jordan against my Fever) (@Arike_O) and all
The other great players play with that amount of passion and skill has me hooked," Rucker continued. "We got to go and see the game against 'The Goat' (@_ajawilson22) and the atmosphere in that building was amazing. What an incredible place to watch a game. And now watching the finals with 'The Microwave' (@sabrina_i20), 'Stewey' (@breannastewart) and 'Zepplin' ((@jus242) go 5 games and overtime against 'The Assasin' (@CourtMWilliams) and 'Feezy' (@PHEEsespieces) was icing on the cake the cake. Just want to thank all of you for being great. Now I get to watch my
@GamecockWBB and then go right Into the next season. Man I am so IN!!!!"
Just like he has so many times during his music career, Rucker spoke for the people with this one.