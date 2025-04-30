Women's Fastbreak On SI

Mystics Announce Rookie Guard Georgia Amoore Suffered ACL Injury

The Washington Mystics made a depressing announcement regarding one of their 2025 WNBA rookies.

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Georgia Amoore poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number six overall pick to the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
With the No. 6 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Washington Mystics selected former Kentucky Wildcats star guard Georgia Amoore.

While Amoore is severely undersized for the WNBA (she's listed at 5'6" but could very well be shorter than that), the elite scoring and playmaking she displayed during her five college seasons (four at Virginia Tech and one at Kentucky) made it clear that she was deserving of a shot to perform in the WNBA.

However, Amoore and the Mystics were just delivered a brutal blow, which was revealed in an April 30 press release from the team.

"The Washington Mystics announced that guard Georgia Amoore suffered a right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Tuesday's practice," the press release wrote.

"Amoore and the team will examine treatment and rehabilitation options and provide an update as appropriate."

An ACL injury is arguably the most dreaded injury in all of sports. And while there's no confirmation yet that Amoore suffered an ACL tear (which would require surgery and likely keep her sidelined for an entire year), that's always the fear when it comes to injuries of this sort.

Amoore was the last of three first round WNBA Draft picks Washington had in 2025, with them selecting former Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron at No. 2 overall and former USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen with the No. 3 pick. They also selected Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen with the draft's No. 23 overall pick.

An update on the severity of Amoore's injury can surely be expected in the coming days.

