Mystics Coach Lauds Lucy Olsen's WNBA Progress With Wholesome 5-Word Message
Even after she was drafted by the Washington Mystics with the 23rd overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, former Iowa Hawkeyes star Lucy Olsen seemed like a long shot to make her team's opening day roster.
This is largely because the Mystics selected three other rookies in the draft's first six picks, including former Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore at No. 6. However, Amoore suffering an ACL tear during training camp seemed to present an opportunity for Olsen, which she capitalized on by performing well enough during training camp to make the Mystics' roster.
And Olsen has continued to impress during the season, as she has averaged 9.3 minutes per game as a backup point guard while shooting 40.9% from the field and 45.5% from three.
Olsen scored 5 points and dished out 3 assists in 11 minutes during Washington's June 8 win over the Connecticut Sun. And after the game, head coach Sydney Johnson praised his rookie point guard.
“I’m so happy for her," Johnson said when asked about Olsen's progress this season, per an X post from Joshua Valdez. "Just so happy for her. She just works really hard, she has a great balance of... her confidence plus her willingness to hear from others and try to do what we're asking, specifically in this role. But also know she's got more game than that, you know?
"That blend is really good about her. She works really hard, she stays positive, she can draw confidence from her work habits, and she has earned [her teammates'] respect. That's a big deal," Johnson continued. "So just really happy to see the ball go in, but also so happy to see her moving defensively, competing, and enjoying the game. Because she deserves it."
Olsen finding success at the WNBA level will warm the hearts of many Iowa Hawkeyes fans.