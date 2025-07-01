Mystics Looking to Trade Ex-UConn Star Aaliyah Edwards

The Washington Mystics had three of the top six picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft. They used these three picks to select Sonia Citron (No. 3 overall), Kiki Iriafen (No. 4 overall), and Georgia Amoore (No. 6 overall). While Amoore suffered a torn ACL during training camp, Citron and Iriafen have already impressed during their first WNBA seasons, both becoming starters on Washington's squad.

However, Iriafen's success has left second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards on the outside looking in on the Mystics' starting lineup. After an extremely successful college career with the UConn Huskies, Edwards was selected as the No. 6 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and started 17 games for Washington that season, averaging 7.6 points in 21.8 minutes per game.

She hasn't started a single contest this year, and her points and minutes per game are down to 4.9 and 14.1, respectively.

And on July 1, ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou broke news with an X post that read, "The Washington Mystics are engaged in potential trade conversations to find forward Aaliyah Edwards a new home, sources told me and @kendrandrews.



"Multiple teams have reached out to the Mystics to inquire about Edwards, and they are taking the calls."

One would imagine that Edwards would be an intriguing option for many teams, especially those who are looking to bolster their frontcourt.

While she hasn't met the high expectations of her to this point in her WNBA career, Edwards (who is a two-time Olympian with Canada) is still very talented and might just need a change of scenery before she finds her stride in professional basketball.

