Mystics Rookie Sonia Citron Gets Welcome to WNBA Moment Courtesy of Brittney Griner
During the Washington Mystics preseason game against the Atlanta Dream Wednesday, rookie guard Sonia Citron experienced a classic "welcome to the WNBA" moment when midway through the game, Citron collided into a screen set by none other than 6’9” veteran center Brittney Griner. The impact seemingly knocked the wind out of the Citron, who had to take a minute to get her bearings back.
Griner immediately reached out to help up the rook after her stark introduction to the physicality of the pros had her laid across the hardwood. Citron however needed a minute to gather herself, but bounced back after gaining her composure and continued on in the game.
Screens have been mentioned as one of the biggest differences in leveling up from college to the professional level as Citron’s draft classmate Paige Bueckers also acknowledged getting hit by one as her biggest adjustment to joining the W. And fans were quick to draw parallels to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s similar "welcome to the league" moment when she ricocheted off a Breanna Stewart screen in a game against the New York Liberty early in the 2024 season.
One fan on X posted, “Sometimes you just gotta lay there for a minute,” while another dubbed Clark and Citron the “Starfish twins,” referring to how both rookies ended up sprawled out on the court.
Developing that sixth sense on the court and good communication from teammates to call out those looming roadblocks is all part of acclimating to the next level. But judging by the smiles and laughter from her teammates surrounding her after the hit, it seems Citron took the moment in stride, likely cracking a joke while she was still down on the hardwood.