NaLyssa Smith's Stance on Paige Bueckers' Wings Leadership Speaks Volumes
While the biggest roster addition that the Dallas Wings made this past WNBA offseason was drafting former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, this wasn't the only offseason move they made.
Dallas also brought NaLyssa Smith, DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris, and Myisha Hines-Allen to the team in an attempt to overhaul a roster that struggled to compete last season. As a result, the hope is that the Wings will potentially fight for a spot in the 2025 WNBA playoffs while also building a foundation for success in the near future.
But a team's abilities on paper isn't the only thing that goes into making a winning product. Also crucial is locker room camaraderie and leadership.
Bueckers emerged as a great leader during her time at UConn, which culminated in winning a 2025 national championship. And according to NaLyssa Smith's sentiment during her May 7 Wings media day press conference, Bueckers has brought those leadership skills to her new team.
"Paige, she has been a great leader so far. No matter that she's younger than us, she's still our point guard," Smith said, per a video from Grant Afseth's YouTube account. "She's able to get us in sets, get us organized, and still get her shots off and stuff like that."
The Wings' next preseason game is on May 10 against the Toyota Antelopes, which is a professional basketball club playing in the Women's Japan Basketball League. This seems like a great opportunity for Bueckers and the Wings to experience a win before the WNBA regular season begins.