NaLyssa Smith Sends 4-Word Message About A'ja Wilson's On-Court Coaching Advice
There's no better WNBA player to get coached up by right now than Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Despite not being 30 years old, the reigning WNBA MVP has already asserted herself as an all-time great in women's basketball, which is shown by her three WNBA MVP awards, two WNBA championships, two WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, six WNBA All Star Game appearances, and four All-WNBA First Team honors.
Therefore, one shouldn't take it personally if Wilson is willing to offer any advice about anything relating to the court. And Dallas Wings standout NaLyssa Smith made it clear that she didn't, after a video of Wilson seeming to give her advice during their May 2 preseason showdown went viral on social media.
A video posted by X user @mexxyjj showed Wilson and Smith having a conversation on the block for a few moments before Wilson seems to mimic a move that she's speaking about. The post is captioned, "Saw this tik tok from @/schmittly. A giving tips to lyss 🥹🥹 imagine getting game from the M’VP," and already has over 250,000 views in just a few hours.
And it didn't take Smith long to respond to this video, as she made an X post that wrote, "realest in the game . 🫶🏾".
Smith had an up-and-down start to her WNBA career with the Indiana Fever. However, now that she has received a fresh start with the Wings, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Smith improve a lot during the 2025 season — especially if she's able to take Wilson's tips to heart.