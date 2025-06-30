NaLyssa Smith 'Sick to My Stomach' Over Trade to Aces From Wings

The WNBA community learned news of an unexpected trade that was finalized on June 30. It involves the Las Vegas Aces, who broke this trade with an X post on Monday that read, "Las Vegas has acquired NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings in exchange for the Aces 2027 First Round Pick."

𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐄 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓



Las Vegas has acquired NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings in exchange for the Aces 2027 First Round Pick. pic.twitter.com/KF8VBZevJi — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) June 30, 2025

This trade seemed to come out of nowhere, as Smith joined the Wings this past offseason from the Indiana Fever and was averaging 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game for the team.

Smith seems just as shocked about this trade as everybody else, as she made an X post moments after it was announced that read, "sick to my stomach dawg , never seen this coming but .. i love you dallas nation, thank you 4 everything."

sick to my stomach dawg , never seen this coming but .. i love you dallas nation, thank you 4 everything. — #1 (@NaLyssaSmith) June 30, 2025

However, she doesn't seem upset about where she landed, as she then added in a subsequent post, "on another note tho if i could’ve chose anywhere to go it would’ve been vegas so hella excited 4 this new opportunity wit my goat . 🙂↔️🤝🏾".

on another note tho if i could’ve chose anywhere to go it would’ve been vegas so hella excited 4 this new opportunity wit my goat . 🙂‍↔️🤝🏾 — #1 (@NaLyssaSmith) June 30, 2025

NaLyssa Smith is surely referring to Aces three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson as her "goat" in this follow-up post.

Smith is in a relationship with Wings guard DiJonai Carrington. And Carrington also made her opinion of this trade known over social media by writing, "💔".

It will be interesting to see how Smith fits into the Aces' roster, who have been very short-handed in the frontcourt this season, especially when A'ja Wilson had to miss several games because she was in concussion protocol earlier this month.

The Wings and Aces play each other next on July 16.

