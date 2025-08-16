Nancy Lieberman Shares Private Jeff Teague Call Details Amid Caitlin Clark Disrespect
During a July 28 episode of the Club 520 Podcast, former NBA player Jeff Teague made a claim about Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark that caught a lot of attention from the WNBA community.
“I’ve been saying [the Fever don't need Clark]. I ain't trying to start no riff-raff, but that zero's clean.” Teague said. He was referring to Kelsey Mitchell, Clark's Indiana Fever teammate, who wears number zero.
Teague then continued, "She’s good, but she’s not that good. I said [Mitchell] was the best player on the team. Bro, she's the best player on the team... They ain't shooting no wild a** threes [with Clark sidelined]."
Nancy Lieberman Shades 'Serviceable' Jeff Teague After Caitlin Clark Comments
Women's basketball icon Nancy Lieberman has been one of Caitlin Clark's most cinsistent supporters within the sports media community. And she rushed to Clark's defense in the wake of Teague's comments during a recent appearance on the Big3 Podcast.
"I don't agree with Jeff Teague, who I read something today that said, you know, 'Caitlin Clark, well she's just a good player. She's not a great player,'" Lieberman said, per an August 6 X post from NBA Central.
"I love you [Teague], you weren't a great player, okay? You were serviceable. I know you made the All-Star team one time. I'm sorry. If we're gonna be honest, I'm happy for your career," Lieberman added.
Nancy Lieberman Speaks About Jeff Teague Phone Call After Caitlin Clark Comments
These comments from Lieberman rubbed Jeff Teague the wrong way. And during an August 11 episode of the Club 520 podcast, Teague revealed that Lieberman tried to call him on the phone to discuss what he said about Clark and her ensuing comments about him, but that he declined the phone call.
Lieberman did an interview with OutKick that was released on August 15. And at one point in the discussion, she explained what she said to Teague (presumably via voicemail) during that phone call.
"I called him because I'm a problem solver... I said ‘Hey Jeff, it’s Nancy, I'm just checking in on you to see if you're OK.' And I said ‘I hope you’re well' and I hung up," Lieberman said in the interview.
She then added, "I don't dislike [Teague]... I think people had not heard the word 'serviceable.' Most people in the world, in business... are serviceable because you can't run a company without dedicated, dependable, reliable, amazing people that make your business great. And that's why most of the NBA has guys who are serviceable. It's not a negative thing."
One has got to respect Lieberman being willing to hash things out with Teague over the phone.
