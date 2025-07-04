Nancy Lieberman Shuns 'Jealousy' Amid Sheryl Swoopes Feud Over Caitlin Clark

During a September 2024 appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show, women's basketball legend Nancy Lieberman revealed that her long-time relationship with fellow WNBA icon Sheryl Swoopes has since deteriorated because of factual inaccuracies Swoopes shared about Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark in 2024.

During the appearance, Lieberman said that she called Swoopes on the phone to tell her that comments she made on live television about Clark (such as her being 25 years old, that she was in her fifth season at the University of Iowa in 2023-24 — thus implying that this would have made her overall NCAA scoring record less significant — and that Clark was shooting way more than she was to score the points she did) were all statistically untrue.

Swoopes apparently took this personally, which led to a fracture in their friendship.

Nancy Lieberman on the Stephen A Smith Show discussing how she called Sheryl Swoopes to discuss her comments on Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/bSIvI3TVvw — correlation (@nosyone4) September 2, 2024

Lieberman was a guest on a July 3 episode of Dan LeBatard's South Beach Sessions podcast, and expanded on this story while also sending a message about sentiments like those Swoopes shared.

After sharing the same story about her phone call with Swoopes last year, Lieberman said she told Swoopes, "Just get your numbers right. They're gonna fact-check you. You can play it off, you can mea culpa. You can say 'I was wrong'... but she dug in. And then we got into it."

Lieberman later added, "[Her and Swoopes'] generation, we have to celebrate this generation... The thing is, if we don't stick up for this generation, who are we?"

"It's so important for us to understand this: There's no place for jealousy in our sport. We're trying to get to the next level," Lieberman added. "Why would you get mad at the cash cow? There's 14, 15 millionaires in the WNBA right now. Everybody is getting a bite at the financial apple. It's a great place to be. Let's pull together for each other, and not... pit each other against each other."

While Swoopes has since seemingly warmed up toward Clark a bit, this message about not getting jealous is still relevant as ever in the WNBA.

Recommended Reading: