Napheesa Collier Is Staking Her Claim As WNBA's Best Player
On Sunday morning (the same day as the start of the WNBA Semifinals), the WNBA announced that Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has won the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award.
While many people believed that Las Vegas Aces star forward and 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson deserved the award, there's no doubt that Collier is also deserving.
Collier might be the most well-rounded defender in all of women's basketball. Her size and agility make her capable of defending guards, wing players, and forwards, and she has a knack for both steals and blocks. She also spearheads the Lynx (who are the WNBA's second-best defensive team, while the Aces are No. 5) on that end of the court.
But don't get it twisted: Collier is also elite on offense.
She averaged a whopping 40 points per game during Minnesota's first two playoff games this year, including 42 points in Game 2 to send Diana Taurasi and her Phoenix Mercury team packing.
Collier — who finished second to Wilson in the 2024 WNBA MVP voting — may not get the same attention and respect that many of the league's other biggest superstars receive. But if she can continue producing at the same rate she has as these playoffs continue and the Lynx keep winning, the world will see just how exceptional the 28-year-old truly is.
Collier and the Lynx play the Connecticut Sun at 8:30 PM EST on Sunday. Tune in if you want to see Collier continue to stake her claim as the WNBA's best player.