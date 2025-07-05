Napheesa Collier Roasts WNBA Fan for CBA Negotiation Conspiracy Post

Perhaps the most important story of the 2025 WNBA season is that it marks the final year of the league's current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Therefore, negotiations are underway for the next WNBA CBA, which will set the stage for several pertinent aspects of the league, such as player salaries.

Several players have come out and stated that these negotiations aren't going well from their perspective, with New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart (who is a WNBPA vice president) saying that she's, "Absolutely frustrated" about the league's first CBA proposal, and that the league, "kind of just ignored everything we said," about what the players are looking for, per a July 3 X post from Owen Pence.

Breanna Stewart this morning after shootaround on CBA negotiations:



"Absolutely frustrated. Anytime you go back-and-forth, you’re not expecting to hear that ‘yes’ on the first [proposal], but you’re expecting to have a conversation. They kind of just ignored everything we said." — Owen Pence (@OwenPence) July 3, 2025

On July 4, one X user concocted a post alleging a conflict of interest conspiracy related to this, which wrote, "So let me get this straight…



"Breanna Stewart is WNBPA President.

"Napheesa Collier is VP.



"They co-founded Unrivaled—a league that benefits if there’s a WNBA lockout.



"And they’re the ones leading CBA negotiations?



"How do you negotiate in good faith? 👀



"Make it make sense. 🧐".

This prompted a response from Napheesa Collier on July 5, which wrote, "So let me get this straight….



"While everyone else was enjoying fireworks, you were thinking about how me and & Stewie of all people are conspiring to force a lockout that would result in less money year-round for WNBA players??🧐😂😂😂".

So let me get this straight….



While everyone else was enjoying fireworks, you were thinking about how me and & Stewie of all people are conspiring to force a lockout that would result in less money year-round for WNBA players??🧐😂😂😂 https://t.co/jOiF5TRiAB — napheesa collier (@PHEEsespieces) July 5, 2025

Collier's response has over 160,000 views on X in about half an hour, and fans are finding it hilarious how she roasted this fan about how they spent the fourth of July.

Collier probably would have clapped back at this post sooner if she hadn't been out enjoying her holiday.

Recommended Reading: