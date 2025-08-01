Napheesa Collier Says High School Paige Bueckers Was ‘Best Player’ on USAB Team

Napheesa Collier and Paige Bueckers both seem to be in line for some major individual hardware at the end of this WNBA season.

Collier is the overwhelming betting favorite to win her first MVP award. After finishing as runner-up behind A’ja Wilson last year, Collier has left little doubt this time around by averaging 23.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists to lead the Lynx atop the WNBA standings.

Napheesa Collier this season:



1st in PTS

3rd in STL

4th in BLK

4th in FG%

21-4 W/L pic.twitter.com/sPuN6oBfPk — Real Sports (@realapp_) July 31, 2025

Bueckers has been a cut above the rest of this year’s rookie class and is poised to take home the Rookie of the Year award.

Despite all the struggles of the Dallas Wings this season, Bueckers has played like a superstar, posting 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. She also tied Cynthia Cooper for the fastest player to hit 400+ points and 100+ assists, accomplishing the feat in just 22 games.

Despite the loss, Paige Bueckers tied Cynthia Cooper for the fastest player to reach 400 PTS and 100 AST in WNBA history 🙌



Both did it in just 22 games! pic.twitter.com/Vo7G1x0yIV — espnW (@espnW) July 31, 2025

Appearing on Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe’s A Touch More podcast, Collier was asked if she got to play with anyone at the All-Star Game who she hadn’t played with before. She initially named Bueckers before realizing the two had played together for USA Basketball when Bueckers was still only in high school.

“Actually I did play with Paige when she was in high school for USAB,” Collier remembered. “We had a high schooler, a college player, and two WNBA players, and she was the best player on the team!”

“I did play with Paige when she was in high school. We had a higher schooler, a college player, and two wnba players on our team and she was the best player on our team” 😭😭🐐pic.twitter.com/h07sBJAl5K — CFP (@sportsfan6718) July 31, 2025

“It was awesome playing with her,” Collier continued. “She’s someone that I’ve always wanted to play with. Really admired her game for a long time, I’ve known her family for several years too just through UConn, so that was really fun.”

Both stars at UConn, Collier and Bueckers have taken similar paths on their respective roads to stardom. Collier won Rookie of the Year back in 2019, and Bueckers seems almost certain to follow in her footsteps this year.

Recommended Reading: