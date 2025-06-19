NBA Coach Suggests Caitlin Clark is Basketball's Biggest Superstar

Even Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark's biggest critics can't deny that she's the biggest star in all of women's basketball, despite only having played one full season in the WNBA.

In fact, there's an argument to be made that she's the biggest star in the entire sport, including within the NBA. Typically, the three NBA players listed above Clark in terms of stardom are LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant. And while these three probably have more global reach than No. 22 at this point, all three of these legends are at least 36 years old and probably won't be playing five years from now — which is when Clark will be entering her prime.

However, long-time NBA coach Doc Rivers (who is currently at the helm of the Milwaukee Bucks) thinks Clark may already be the sport's biggest star, which he conveyed during a recent appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

"Listen: Caitlin Clark is Pistol Pete [Maravich]," Rivers said, per an X post from @clrkszn. "She really is. I can watch her... It's funny, in college, everyone was mesmerized by her shooting. I'm like, 'That's the least of her game. It's her passing.'"

Rivers later added, "When you watch Caitlin Clark's team play, they run the floor. You know why? Because they know they're gonna get the ball. They make cuts because they know they’re gonna get the ball. It's amazing, and that’s what a superstar does for her team. And yeah, she is an absolute superstar.

"She may be the biggest superstar in basketball right now, or top three," he concluded.

That's some extremely high praise for a guy who has been a NBA head coach for over two decades.

