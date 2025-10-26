NBA Trainer Reveals Why Caitlin Clark Offseason Workout Fell Through

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that Caitlin Clark's offseason workout attracts more attention and intrigue than what essentially any other women's basketball player does during games.

This is owed to Clark arguably already being the biggest star in women's basketball history, despite still being only 23 years old. The interest in Clark's offseason started after her rookie 2024 campaign, when fans were fascinated to see what skills she would be trying to sharpen as she prepared for the 2025 season.

Unfortunately, all of this offseason work didn't bear fruit, as Clark only played in 13 games of the 2025 WNBA regular season due to injuries. However, this bleak reality has led to extremely high interest in Clark's recovery and eventual return to competition this offseason.

As of right now, all indications are that Clark is currently working with members of the Fever's training staff in Indianapolis, ramping up to full, uninhibited basketball activity. But it sounds like she could potentially be working with an esteemed external trainer in the months to come, so long as things line up better than they did last offseason.

Chris Brickley Speaks on Potential Caitlin Clark Workout

Chris Brickley is one of the most respected private NBA trainers and has worked out with legends of the game like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Durant, just to name a few. And during his October 23 appearance on The Line with Dr Kristen Holmes podcast, Brickley addressed potentially training with Caitlin Clark.

"Some teams are like, 'No, you need to be with me for the first three years.' This is happening with me and Caitlin Clark," Brickley said, per an X post from @caitscroptop.

"So, Caitlin Clark finished her rookie season. We've been talking for a few years. So we were going to work last summer, but I was gonna have to go to Indianapolis. And I respect it. When you're young on your team, you work out at your practice facility," Brickley continued. "So I'm hoping now, this off season, I'm hoping that she'll come to New York and we'll get some work in.

"Man, she's the reason why the WNBA has become so big. I'd love to work with her. She's an amazing talent... and I love her competitiveness, too," Brickley added of Clark.

While a workout with Clark didn't come to fruition last offseason because Clark remained in Indianapolis, perhaps she'll have a bit more freedom to meet Brickley at his own facilities this winter.

