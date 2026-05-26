NBC's Azzi Fudd 3-Point Record Mistake Called Out With Caitlin Clark Correction

Dallas Wings star rookie Azzi Fudd had a relatively slow start to her WNBA career. In her team's first game against the Indiana Fever, Fudd scored just 3 points and took 2 shots in 18 minutes played while coming off the bench.

This raised questions and sparked debate about Fudd's role on the Wings, along with whether she deserves to be in a starting role despite not necessarily having earned it yet in the WNBA.

Well, those questions and debates feel like they happened ages ago, given that Fudd has shown in recent games. Particularly the Wings' most recent game against the New York Liberty, where she went off for a career-high 24 points, which included six made three-pointers.

Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd (35) shoots | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Fudd's teammate Paige Bueckers spoke with a sideline reporter and was asked about Fudd's six threes breaking her Wings rookie record for most made three-pointers in a game, and said, "It was probably only a matter of time before she got going and got hot from the three-point line. So yeah, records are meant to be broken, and I'm happy she got that one," per an X post from @barbiefitting.

paige’s reaction to azzis record that she previously was tied for 😭 pic.twitter.com/dMhavvmOwk — Ângel | wings 🪽 (4-3) (@barbiefitting) May 24, 2026

While Fudd set a Wings franchise record for threes made by a rookie in a game, she came up one three-pointer short of the WNBA rookie mark, which is held by Fever star Caitlin Clark (who drained seven threes against the Washington Mystics in 2024) and Crystal Robinson, who made seven three-pointers back in 1999 with the Liberty.

NBC's Social Media Mistake About Azzi Fudd's 3-Point Record Sparks Caitlin Clark Fan Backlash

It would appear that the @WNBAonNBC X account made a mistake when trying to credit Fudd for her great performance. They made a post during the Wings and Liberty game that was captioned, "Azzi Fudd's six 3-pointers against the Liberty were the most ever by a rookie in a game.

This was inaccurate, as the aforementioned milestones by Clark and Robinson show. And X account @nosyone4 was quick to call this out with a post that showed a screenshot of the original X post (which has seemingly since been deleted) and wrote, "LMFAO idk why this keeps happening it’s not hard to get this information right".

LMFAO idk why this keeps happening it’s not hard to get this information right pic.twitter.com/sTFqtSQoYk — correlation (@nosyone4) May 25, 2026

Ultimately, it is important to get facts and records straight, especially on an official social media account like that of NBC's for the WNBA.

Maybe Fudd will make this irrelevant by making seven or even eight three-pointers in another game this year. We certainly wouldn't put it past her.