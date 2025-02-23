NC State Knocks Off No. 1 Ranked Notre Dame in Double Overtime Thriller
NC State snapped Notre Dame's 19-game winning streak in thrilling fashion and may have ended the Irish's short reign as the number one ranked team in the process. The Wolfpack secured a double overtime victory at home in Raleigh defeating Notre Dame by a final score of 104-95.
NC State almost didn't need OT, however a three-pointer from Notre Dame's Sonia Citron in the waning moments of regulation sent the contest into an extra frame. The initial overtime wasn't enough to settle the score, but the Wolfpack pulled away in the second extra period and emerged victorious. NC State was led by a career high 33 points from Zoe Brooks, who also grabbed 10 rebounds.
It was NC State's first win over an AP ranked number one team in Raleigh since 1978, and yet another result displaying how up for grabs this NCAA women's basketball season is. The loss prevented Notre Dame from clinching the ACC regular season title and proved No. 13 NC State can compete with anyone, as the Irish had beaten opponents by an average of 28 points per game amid its winning streak.
Notre Dame was dealt its third loss on the season, with the other two coming against TCU and Utah at the end of November. The NC State win likely opens up an opportunity for No. 2 ranked Texas to stake its claim for the top spot in the country, one that was held by UCLA (and prior to that South Carolina) before Notre Dame ascended.
Despite any uncertainty this outcome left for the upcoming rankings, NC State's exciting win over Notre Dame made it crystal clear that March Madness is about to a treat for all women's basketball fans.