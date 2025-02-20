Women's Fastbreak On SI

NCAA Coach Makes Eye-Opening Caitlin Clark, Cooper Flagg Comparison

One college coach turned heads with a comparison he made of Caitlin Clark and Duke star Cooper Flagg.

Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Duke Blue Devils freshman Cooper Flagg has taken the men's college basketball world by storm this season.

In 26 games played this season, the 18-year-old is averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game while also shooting 36.6% from three-point range. In addition to his success on the court, Flagg has quickly become the biggest star on the men's side of the college game.

And this was the basis of a powerful comparison Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood made between Flagg and Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark during an interview with Outkick's Dan Dakich.

"If he stayed in school, he would be the face of college basketball and elevate basketball to the levels Caitlin Clark did on the female side," Underwood said of Cooper Flagg, per an X post from Outkick.

"I don't know him as a young man, everything I have heard is just what a great guy he is, and I think he's a super talent. So I think he would be great for the NBA. I always hope with young kids, when they go [to the NBA], it's the right mental space for them to go. Those are big boy locker rooms they're walking into, you know?

"But I love his mojo, I love his swag... he just carries himself in a way that exudes confidence and that I think he's really talented," Underwood continued of Flagg.

It's certainly an interesting sentiment that Underwood has. However, it's hard to imagine that Flagg will remain in college for long enough to see if he can come close to matching Clark's impact.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

