New Fever Guard's 3-Word Verdict on Caitlin Clark's Indiana Impact Says it All
The Indiana Fever added another valuable piece to their roster when they signed veteran point guard Sydney Colson (who won two WNBA championships with the Las Vegas Aces) earlier this offseason.
Colson made her first appearance at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 24, where she met up with superstar guard Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, and several members of the Fever's staff to share embraces and share excitement about the upcoming season. Then Colson got a first look at her new No. 51 Fever jersey.
Colson then spoke with the media on March 25. And at one point, she had a direct message about the impact Caitlin Clark has had on Indiana.
"It was nuts," Colson said. "There's no other way to say it. It was nuts. I think you're seeing a team that’s now affecting the economy in the city. You got people coming from out of town, out of state, out of the country, maybe even, to see games. And so that’s special."
When a reporter said that she'd been studying the recent studies about Clark's economic impact on Indianapolis, Colson laughed and said, "Yeah, man, I try to pay attention. But it has been cool to see. Caitlin's a remarkable player and she's going to be good here for a long time."
It will be fun to see how Clark and Colson mesh together, given that Colson is well-known (in a good way) for her humorous and brash personality. We imagine these two will share several memorable moments on and off the court shortly.