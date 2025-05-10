New Sky Player Roasts Chicago's Lack of Direction During 2024 Season
While the Chicago Sky knocked their 2024 WNBA Draft out of the park (by drafting Kamilla Cardoso with the draft's No. 3 pick and Angel Reese with the draft's No. 7 pick, both of which seem to have been great selections), the team still struggled during the 2024 campaign.
After playing like a .500 team through the Olympic break, the Sky fell off in a major way as the season progressed, and ultimately went 2-8 in their final 10 games and lost 5 in a row to finish the year, thus keeping them out of the WNBA playoffs.
Several factors seemed to contribute to their struggles: A lack of locker room camaraderie, an inability to shoot and make three pointers, an inexperienced first-year head coach are a few that come to mind.
And when speaking with Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune for a May 10 article, Rebecca Allen (who played for the Phoenix Mercury in 2024 before Chicago traded for her last offseason) discussed how the byproduct of all these things affected the Sky on the court.
“There wasn’t as much direction in the sense of how they played,” Allen said. “It was a bit more ad hoc. I remember you had to be pretty alert as a defender against Chicago last season, just because you didn’t know what was going to happen next — and I don’t think that they did either.”
The hope is that the Sky's re-tooled roster (which Allen is a big part of) combined with new coach Tyler Marsh will give Chicago more cohesion on both ends of the court.