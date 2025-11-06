New Wings Coach Reveals How Paige Bueckers Will Fit in His Offense

On October 27, the Dallas Wings announced that they had hired former University of South Florida head coach Jose Fernandez to lead their team.

This hiring caught a lot of attention, largely because of the close relationship that Fernandez has with UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma. In the wake of this hiring, a comment from Auriemma about Fernandez's coaching chops from earlier this year resurfaced.

"I think he's a tremendous coach, obviously, as everybody knows, but he cares deeply about the game itself. He puts in the time and effort," Auriemma said, per an article from the University of South Florida team website.

Auriemma's opinion about Fernandez isn't just important because Auriemma is a legendary head coach in his own right. Rather, it's because Auriemma spent five seasons coaching and developing Paige Bueckers, who is now a star for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA, and Fernandez's best player by a wide margin.

New Dallas Wings Coach Assesses How Paige Bueckers Will 'Suit' His Offense

Fernandez's introductory press conference took place on November 6. And at one point, he was asked what excited him the most about the opportunity to coach Bueckers.

"Paige is special. Rookie of the Year, one of the faces of the league. And I like her with the ball in her hands, and with the ball not in her hands," Fernandez said, per an X post from @TheAnastasia25. "Everybody knows, it's not a secret that Geno and I have known each other for a very, very long time, and he's one of the most respected coaches in the entire country. And the success speaks for itself."

He later added, "Great players want to be coached. [Bueckers] wants to be coached and held accountable. And I think the things that we're gonna do in the half court, and in the open floor, are gonna suit her. So I'm really excited to get to work with her. Because... Geno said, 'If there's a shot you want her to make, she'll make it. If there's something you're gonna run for her, she's gonna run it.'

"So I think it's very important, not only developing a relationship with her, but with everybody on the roster," he continued of Bueckers.

Fans will be eager to see what Fernandez means when speaking about how he's going to utilize Bueckers on offense. What's for sure is that he's blessed to enter the league with such a versatile and dynamic offensive threat already on his roster.

