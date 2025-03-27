New York Liberty Announce Brand New $80M Practice Facility
Fresh off of a WNBA championship, the New York Liberty announced that the organization is set to build a brand new practice facility.
“We are a player-first organization and investing in health and wellness has always been a priority for us. The New York Liberty deserve a facility of their own: one that reflects their tremendous talent, work ethic, and ambition,” said Clara Wu Tsai, Governor of the New York Liberty per a release. “This facility is a sign of our commitment to the team, to the city of New York, and to the advancement of women’s sports.”
Only four WNBA teams—the Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm, Golden State Valkyries, and Phoenix Mercury—have their own practice facilities. Other organizations, such as the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, have announced that they will be building new facilities as well. The Liberty now join the party just after throwing a championship parade in New York City.
The 75,000 square foot practice facility will be in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn and the Liberty ownership group says it will pay for the construction and expect to spend $80 million on it. It will be on Newton Creek and overlook Manhattan's skyline with the projection to open in 2027.
Liberty stars, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart collaborated with the design firm, Populous, to give insight and ideas to help build the facility. Which means it will feature specific amenities and resources that players requested.
Such amenities include private player suites in the locker room, two full practice courts, an outdoor court to foster community outreach, a recovery suite, an in-house hair and makeup studio, and dedicated family and nursery areas.
“The Liberty made this facility a true player-led endeavor, incorporating our insights to help us be our best, while strengthening our bond as a team and with the New York community,” said Breanna Stewart, Liberty forward. “As a mom, I’m especially grateful for the family rooms—it means everything to know my family is cared for while I stay locked in on my craft.”
This announcement for the Liberty marks a big step in the organization's history as just six years ago they were temporarily stationed at the Westchester County Center and were under the ownership of James Dolan. Since Clara Wu and Joe Tsai purchased the team in January 2019, they wasted little to no time trying to turn the Liberty into a high-class organization.
The news about this practice facility surely gives Liberty players and fans even more reason to celebrate.