New York Liberty's Record-Setting Start Mirrors WNBA's Inaugural Season
The New York Liberty are yet to be beaten this season, improving to 7-0 on Sunday afternoon with a 100-52 shellacking of the Connecticut Sun.
The reigning champs remain standing as the last undefeated team in the WNBA this season—and set a WNBA record in the process with the 48-point victory,
Outscoring opponents by 144 points thus far, the Liberty have the largest point differential over the first seven games of a season in WNBA history, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.
That was far from the only record set by the Liberty in a dominant Commisioner's Cup outing that became the second-largest margin of victory in league history.
With a dominant performance behind the arc, shooting 59.4%, New York tied their own WNBA record with 19 three-pointers in a single game. In the process, 10 different players made a three-pointer, a new WNBA record in itself.
New York's hot start also happens to mirror the WNBA's inaugural season.
The Liberty's 7-0 record ties a franchise record for their best start to a season, matched only by a 7-0 start in 1997.
Flashing back 28 years ago, the Liberty, as one of the WNBA's eight inaugural teams, recorded the league's second-best regular season record and reached the finals, falling to the Houston Comets at a time when the championship was decided by a single game.
Fresh off of their first championship in franchise history, the Liberty are looking to return to the WNBA Finals. The season is still young, but if history does indeed repeat itself, New York may be headed for its third finals appearance in as many years.