Nike Announces New Caitlin Clark Chapter With Eye-Catching Kobe Sneaker Drop

When Nike signed Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark to a multi-million-dollar endorsement deal back in 2024, the expectations for this partnership were sky-high. Given Clark's stardom and Nike's dominance in the sports apparel industry, most assumed it would take little time for Clark apparel to become a major part of Nike's product offering.

But most would agree that this partnership has fallen flat to this point, which is in no part owed to Clark. Nike still has not announced when they're creating a signature shoe for No. 22 (although there are rumors the shoe will begin getting made this year), which has frustrated Clark's massive fan base.

However, Nike has released several Clark PE (Player Exclusive) shoes, which were designed by the Fever superstar, in the past. And they're dropping another one of Clark's PEs on June 30, which was announced with an awesome advertisement that's going viral on social media.

The shoe is Clark's Kobe 5 Protro PE shoes, which are based on late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's signature line of sneakers (which is what Clark almost always wears during games). The commercial shows Clark sitting down before a game, seemingly getting locked in, before her eye pupils dilate into snake-like slits (which is a reference to Bryant's "Black Mamba" nickname) before lacing up the shoes.

The ad ends with Clark looking at the camera, her pupils dilating again to Kobe's iconic Nike logo, morphing into snake-like slits again, then reverting back to her normal eyes.

When @caitlinclark22 laces her new Kobe 5 Protro PE she steps into a new dimension.



Noise fades, focus hits, and all that's left is her drive to dominate.



Available 6.30 on SNKRS in select regions. pic.twitter.com/wDjgoHMcD0 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 29, 2025

While criticism of how Nike has handled the Clark partnership to this point is warranted, they cooked with this commercial.

