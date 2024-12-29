Notre Dame's Olivia Miles Joins Caitlin Clark With Consecutive Triple-Double Run
The No. 3 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team improved to 11-2 on the 2024-25 NCAA season after dominating Virginia by a score of 95-54 on Sunday.
Notre Dame showed zero rust despite not having played since December 22 and produced what might be the best overall performance of the season, despite their already impressive resumé of wins.
Per usual, the Irish were led on offense by superstar sophomore Hannah Hidalgo, who finished the game with 28 points on 10 of 18 shooting from the field. Fellow guard Sonia Citron added 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists.
Although the most extraordinary Notre Dame stat line came from Olivia Miles, who finished the win with 11 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals.
This is Miles' second consecutive triple-double, as the senior guard scored 18 points, tallied 10 assists, and grabbed 11 rebounds in her team's win over Loyola Maryland on December 22.
And according to an X post from the ACC Network, this means Miles is, "The first major conference player with consecutive triple-doubles since Caitlin Clark!"
Clark finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a January 10, 2024, game against the Purdue Boilermakers, back when she was on the Iowa Hawkeyes. This came after a 29-point, 10-rebound, and 10-assist performance against Rutgers University five days prior.
Miles will have a chance to surpass Clark's consecutive triple-double streak on January 5, when the Irish take on the No. 17 ranked UNC Tarheels on the road.