Notre Dame Star Olivia Miles to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal and Forgo WNBA Draft
After the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team lost their Sweet Sixteen game against the TCU Horned Frogs on March 29, one of the biggest storylines to stem from that game was that star guard Olivia Miles wasn't sure whether she was going to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft or play another season in college.
This indecision from Miles was somewhat surprising, especially considering that many believe she would be the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft if she did declare, only behind UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers.
Of course, every college player wants to win an NCAA championship, which seemed to be a reason why she'd want to return for one more year.
The initial belief was that if Miles did return to college, it would be so her Notre Dame squad could chase a championship in 2026. However, a bombshell report from ESPN's Shams Charania on March 31 declared that this is not the case.
"Notre Dame's Olivia Miles – the projected No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft this month – will forgo the draft and enter NCAA's transfer portal, sources tell ESPN. The 22-year-old top prospect makes unprecedented decision to use her one year remaining of college instead of the draft," Charania wrote in an X post just minutes before the UConn vs. USC Elite Eight women's basketball game tipped off.
It's hard to imagine that a more elite overall player than Miles will be entering the transfer portal, which means she will be extremely highly sought after.
Wherever she lands will become one of this offseason's hottest topics and that team will likely become immediate NCAA championship contenders.