Ohio State Player Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Iowa Hawkeyes After Win in Big Ten Game
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team was knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament in the quarterfinal round by the No. 13 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes by a score of 60-59.
This thrilling contest was played with a lot of emotion on both sides, as these teams would seem to understand how evenly matched they are with one another. The last matchup they had was on February 17 when the Buckeyes managed to hold off the Hawkeyes in overtime, winning that game 86-78.
In addition to this on-court rivalry, there's also some off-court aspects to Iowa vs. Ohio State from the past few years that seem to have irked the Buckeyes. Namely, when former Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark took a t-shirt from a giveaway during their matchup on January 23, threw it over her shoulder while she walked in front of Ohio State's bench, then took a photo in the shirt after the game,
Ohio State seems to have taken this personally. And during a postgame interview after her team's March 7 win, Buckeyes player Cotie McMahon made an interesting comment about how she thinks Iowa views her program.
"Not gonna get into all of it, but let's just say they're a little disrespectful as far as how they view us," McMahon said when asked where her team's competitive fire against Iowa comes from, per an X post from @cjzero. "So we take that personal, I take that personal."
This comment has sparked a lot of discussion within the women's basketball community; particularly among Iowa fans, who don't seem to agree with McMahon's sentiment.
This rivalry now has another layer to it headed into next season.