Oklahoma Lands No. 1 Women’s Basketball Recruit Aaliyah Chavez
Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 women's basketball recruit of 2025, has chosen the University of Oklahoma to continue her basketball career.
A native of Lubbock, Texas, Chavez had an outstanding high school career at Monterey High School, where she played 150 games. Throughout her four years, she averaged 34.9 points per game, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 steals.
While Texas was among her list of finalists along with LSU, South Carolina, UCLA, and Texas Tech, Chavez picked the Sooners.
Chavez committed to Oklahoma in an ESPN televised ceremony at her high school surrounded by her family.
“I’m not just joining a program, I’m joining a family. And I’m ready to give my all to make this my home and bring a national championship to Norman,” Chavez said after announcing her commitment.
Chavez is Gatorade's National Player of the Year for the second time, Naismith Prep Player of the Year, and a McDonald's All-American. The coaching staff at Oklahoma played a large part in her commitment as she told ESPN that she thinks the playing style is great and feeds into how she wants to play fast.
Now just a day after advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time in over a decade, Jennie Baranczyk and the Sooners struck more gold with Chavez. Next season Chavez can join an Oklahoma team with key returning players including Sahara Williams, Raegan Beers, and Payton Verhulst.