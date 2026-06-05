Olivia Miles Adds 3-Point Record to Remarkable Rookie Start in Lynx Win

Rookie guard Olivia Miles continued her season of brilliance with the Minnesota Lynx as she broke a single-game rookie record during their latest matchup against the Golden State Valkyries. She would splash home eight 3-pointers on 11 tries in the Thursday-night bout, the most 3-pointers made by a rookie in a single game in league history, in a close battle that saw the Lynx hit 50% of their 3-point shots.

Olivia Miles was 2 for 18 on 3s entering today.



She has made 8 of 11 attempts so far tonight against the Valkyries.



That’s the most 3s made by a rookie in a single game in league history. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) June 5, 2026

Miles, the No. 2 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, would tack on seven assists and three blocks in what would be an 87-84 Lynx win. She has shown flashes of brilliance for a team that exited the night with a league-leading record of 8-2. The former Notre Dame and TCU star would only keep things rolling after a 21-point outing in her regular-season debut, including in a 19-point night against the Phoenix Mercury, before dropping a team-leading 28 in their home win over the Valkyries.