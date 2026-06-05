Olivia Miles Adds 3-Point Record to Remarkable Rookie Start in Lynx Win
Rookie guard Olivia Miles continued her season of brilliance with the Minnesota Lynx as she broke a single-game rookie record during their latest matchup against the Golden State Valkyries. She would splash home eight 3-pointers on 11 tries in the Thursday-night bout, the most 3-pointers made by a rookie in a single game in league history, in a close battle that saw the Lynx hit 50% of their 3-point shots.
Miles, the No. 2 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, would tack on seven assists and three blocks in what would be an 87-84 Lynx win. She has shown flashes of brilliance for a team that exited the night with a league-leading record of 8-2. The former Notre Dame and TCU star would only keep things rolling after a 21-point outing in her regular-season debut, including in a 19-point night against the Phoenix Mercury, before dropping a team-leading 28 in their home win over the Valkyries.
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Alex Sabri began contributing to Women's Fastbreak On SI in May 2026. He also covers Ohio and Detroit sports for On SI and the BIGPLAY Sports Network.The Purdue and Cleveland State graduate has over four years of journalism and sports media experience across collegiate and professional sports and local coverage.Though he specializes in covering professional hoops, his interests include the WNBA, NBA, NFL, Cleveland Guardians and college football and basketball.Follow asabri012