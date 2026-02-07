Olympics Legend Usain Bolt Makes His Opinion of Paige Bueckers Extremely Clear

With the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games now underway, this is a great time to think back upon some of the greatest Olympic performances in recent history, both in the Winter Olympics and the Summer Games.

When modern sports fans think about iconic Olympic greatness, former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is surely one of the first people who come to mind. Bolt is widely considered the greatest sprinter of all time, having amassed a staggering 8 Olympic gold medals across three Olympic games and also adding 11 World Championship titles to his tally.

Bolt also still holds the world records for the 100m (9.58 seconds), the 200m (19.19 seconds), and 4x100m relay (36.84 seconds). There have been major advancements in track spikes and overall health since these records were set well over a decade ago, but Bolt remains the world's fastest man.

Usain Bolt (JAM) pulls with an injury during 4 x 100m relay in his final race. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Azzi Fudd Snubs Paige Bueckers in UConn Mt. Rushmore Pick

Now that Bolt's athletic career has concluded, he has been able to turn his focus towards being a fan. And one of Bolt's favorite sports to watch is women's basketball.

Bolt is dating Jamaican model and influencer Kasi Bennett, and the couple has three children together. Bennett is a big women's basketball fan and has clearly gotten Bolt involved in the sport, as well. He has been seen at several women's basketball events in recent years, including a Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces game last summer, where he posed with reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.

Olympic champion Usain Bolt poses with Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22). | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

RELATED: Paige Bueckers Explains What a Caitlin Clark Team USA Pairing Would Really Mean

Usain Bolt Speaks on Paige Bueckers at Unrivaled

Bolt was in the building for the February 6 slate of Unrivaled games in Miami, Florida. He spoke with the TNT broadcast at one point and was asked about his experience at the 3x3 event.

"It's good. I don't want to take all the credit, because my girlfriend has been here like four times. So she has been telling me about it, saying I should come. So I was like, you know what? I'm gonna pass through, because I see the energy, and she loves it, so I'm here," per an X post from The Athletic.

When asked about him clapping for Paige Bueckers during the game, Bolt said, "Yeah, yeah, I'm definitely a fan. We actually support Dallas. We've been to a few games in Dallas, we actually are getting season tickets this season. So looking forward to seeing much more games."

Usain Bolt is a Paige Bueckers fan 🤝



“We’ve been to a few games in Dallas. We’re actually getting season tickets this season.”



🎥 @TNTSportsUS | @DallasWings pic.twitter.com/RTo0MpcYOB — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 7, 2026

Bueckers has quite a fast fan in Bolt.

Recommended Reading: