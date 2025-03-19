Paige Bueckers' 2-Word Verdict on UConn Coach Geno Auriemma Says It All
When speaking to the media on February 26, UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma had a hilarious way to describe his relationship with star player Paige Bueckers.
"My relationship with Paige, it's one of those where love and hate, I guess they call it, right? I love it when I hate her, and she loves when she hates me," Auriemma said, per an X post from @ForGoodAri.
"There's something I want her to do and she's arguing with me about it, there's something that she wants, and I'm not letting her do it," he added. So our relationship on the court is I'm constantly b******* about something I want her to do, she's wanting to do things that she wants to do, and so we're always going back and forth.
"So yeah, our relationship is great. I'm glad we have two of them. I'm glad we have the on-the-court one, and I'm glad we have the off-the-court one," he concluded.
Bueckers and her star teammate Azzi Fudd were on a March 18 episode of ESPN Radio's Freddy and Harry show. And at one point, Bueckers conveyed her fitting nickname for her head coach.
"I like to call him an evil genius," Bueckers said of Auriemma. "He knows everything, he has been through everything, he has so much wisdom. And there's nothing that he hasn't experienced in life, so just going... up to his office, just getting knowledge from him, getting knowledge, getting wisdom, asking him for advice.
"But he challenges you in ways that you never knew you could be challenged before," she added. "And makes you grow as a person, as a player, mentally, physically, and it's everything you came to UConn for."
Bueckers and Auriemma always find ways to take little jabs at each other. But the praise and mutual adoration they have for one another is what ultimately shines through.