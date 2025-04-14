Paige Bueckers 2025 WNBA Draft Outfit Turns Heads
The 2025 WNBA Draft is just a couple of hours away at this point. And while there are still a lot of questions regarding which elite college players will be drafted when and by whom, the Dallas Wings' No. 1 overall selection is all but certain.
UConn Huskies superstar guard Paige Bueckers is just about as obvious a pick for the No. 1 overall spot as Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was one season ago. This is not only owed to Bueckers' generational talent on the court (which was proven by UConn winning the 2025 NCAA national championship), but her superstardom and ability to move the needle is going to be a massive benefit for Dallas, who has struggled to gain traction on and off the court for most of the past decade.
All eyes will be on Bueckers this evening. And this was made apparent once she showed up to the WNBA's orange carpet in advance of the draft.
The WNBA's X account posted a video of Bueckers at the event (which is at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City), which is captioned, "Paige Bueckers has entered the chat 🤩
"#WNBADraft Orange Carpet presented by @Coach".
The star is wearing a sort of charcoal colored business suit along with a purse that's likely made by Coach.
This post having already amassed 100,000 views in about 20 minutes shows just how much the women's basketball community is loving what Bueckers put together in advance of one of the biggest nights of her life.