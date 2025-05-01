Paige Bueckers' 3-Word Verdict on A'ja Wilson Speaks Volumes
Less than one month ago, Dallas Wings superstar Paige Bueckers was playing in (and winning) the 2025 NCAA championship game with the UConn Huskies. Fast forward four weekends and Bueckers is one day away from playing in her first WNBA preseason game, which is against the Las Vegas Aces on May 2.
The transition from college to the professional game is never easy. While Bueckers' skillset is about as pro-ready as it gets, she'll likely soon learn than the physicality and size that the WNBA boasts us a rude awakening from what she dealt with during her five seasons at UConn.
And there's no better example of this than reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who Bueckers will face off against on Friday. When speaking with the media on May 1, Bueckers got honest about her opinion of Wilson.
"One of the best players in the league. In the MVP race every single year, could win [MVP] every single year," Bueckers said of Wilson, per an X post from Joey Mistretta of FanSided. "[She's] just so skilled, you can tell she has such a great work ethic. She gets better every single year she has been in the league.
"She's a problem," Bueckers concluded of Wilson with a smile.
Bueckers calling Wilson a "problem" speaks volumes. But the good news for the rookie is that it isn't a problem she necessarily needs to solve, given that Wilson and Bueckers won't be guarding each other.
Although we wouldn't be surprised if Wilson gives Bueckers a "Welcome to the WNBA" moment if she drives to the basket during Friday's game.