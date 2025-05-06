Paige Bueckers Admits She's 'Still Sick' About Last Caitlin Clark Contest
The Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever face off for the first time in the 2025 WNBA season on June 27. By the time this contest begins, it will have been exactly 448 days since the last time Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark competed on a basketball court against each other.
This was when Bueckers' UConn Huskies and Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes faced off in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA tournament. Despite UConn being extremely injury-plagued that season, they took the Hawkeyes to the brink and only ended up losing 71-69 via a controversial foul call.
UConn had the ball down one point with 3.9 seconds when Huskies star forward Aaliyah Edwards was called for a moving screen foul. This gave the ball back to Iowa. Caitlin Clark was then fouled, made her first free throw, and then missed her second. But a jump ball for that shot's rebound rewarded Iowa with possession.
Moments later, Clark threw an inbound off of Bueckers back to help run out the clock, essentially securing the victory for Iowa and ending UConn's season.
When speaking with Time's Sean Gregory for a May 5 article, Bueckers opened up about this game's outcome.
“I’m still sick about that game,” Bueckers said of her last contest against Clark. “The weeks after it, I just felt so disappointed, frustrated with how it ended. But then, like always, the motivation piece kicks in, where you don’t ever want to feel that feeling again.”
Ultimately, one would hope that Bueckers can put this loss against Iowa in the rearview because she went on to win the 2025 NCAA national championship.
But it might be back on her mind during that June 27 WNBA showdown.